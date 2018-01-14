  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish passenger plane skids off runway meters away from sea

Middle-East

Turkish passenger plane skids off runway meters away from sea

AFP |
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018. (Dogan News Agency via Reuters)
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018. (Dogan News Agency via Reuters)
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018. (Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via Reuters)
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018. (Dogan News Agency via Reuters)
4 photos

Related Articles

ANKARA: A passenger plane late Saturday skidded off the runway just meters away from the sea as it landed at an airport in northern Turkey, local media images showed.
The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara and landed in Trabzon, but skidded off the runway in the northern airport. No one was injured or killed in the landing.
Dramatic images from CNN Turk broadcaster showed the plane dangerously hanging off a cliff several meters (feet) from the Black Sea, its wheels stuck in mud.
Other images from Dogan news agency showed smoke emanating from the trapped plane.
Pegasus Airlines confirmed in a statement Sunday there were no injuries among the 162 passengers onboard as well as two pilots and four cabin crew after they were evacuated.
The cause of the incident was not known but an investigation is under way, the Trabzon governor’s office said.
One of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, panic erupted onboard during the landing.
“We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane’s rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming,” she told state-run news agency Anadolu.
The airport was temporarily shut before reopening on Sunday morning.

Related Articles

Tags: Turkey passenger plane accident

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UAE denies Qatari exiled Sheikh claim

Developing

(Developing story)

UAE, US joint military exercise begins

ABU DHABI: A two-week joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United...

UAE denies Qatari exiled Sheikh claim
UAE, US joint military exercise begins
Syria opposition accuses regime of Damascus ‘assassination’
Macron urges ‘respect’ for Iran nuclear deal
Houthis detain Yemeni Vice President’s son
Egypt approves Cabinet reshuffle ahead of elections
Latest News
Harrods shoppers anger at Qatari owners decision to remove Diana statue
Mohamed Salah scores a stunner as Liverpool defeat Man City in thrilller
British school bans girls under eight from wearing Hijab
14 views
Developing
UAE denies Qatari exiled Sheikh claim
80 views
ODI-focussed England bury their head in the sand over Ashes debacle
16 views
US official defends early-warning systems after Hawaii ‘failure’
35 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR