  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan gets German military vehicles for border control

Middle-East

Jordan gets German military vehicles for border control

ASSOCIATED PRESS |
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Jordanian Chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff Mahmoud Freihat, center, attend a ceremony handing over equipment to Jordan, at Marka airport, Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Germany’s defense minister handed over handed over 70 Mercedes trucks, 56 Mercedes mini vans and two training aircraft worth a total of $22 million to the Jordanian military during a visit to the kingdom. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)
AMMAN, Jordan: Germany’s defense minister says her country is delivering millions of dollars’ worth of equipment to Jordan’s military to improve the kingdom’s border surveillance.
Jordan borders Syria and Iraq, where Daesh extremists held large areas until being pushed back in recent months by a US-led military campaign. Jordan is a key ally in the battle against Daesh.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen attended a handover ceremony near Jordan’s capital, Amman, on Sunday.
Germany is providing two training planes and dozens of military support vehicles to Jordan, worth a total of $22 million.
Von der Leyen says the equipment is meant to “improve mobility at the border,” as part of a plan to support Jordan.
She praised Jordan as an anchor of stability in a violence-wracked region.
Tags: Jordan Germany Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UAE denies Qatari exiled Sheikh claim

Developing

(Developing story)

UAE, US joint military exercise begins

ABU DHABI: A two-week joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United...

UAE denies Qatari exiled Sheikh claim
UAE, US joint military exercise begins
Syria opposition accuses regime of Damascus ‘assassination’
Macron urges ‘respect’ for Iran nuclear deal
Houthis detain Yemeni Vice President’s son
Egypt approves Cabinet reshuffle ahead of elections
Latest News
Mohamed Salah scores a stunner as Liverpool end unbeaten run of Man City
Harrods shoppers anger at Qatari owners decision to remove Diana statue
10 views
Mohamed Salah scores a stunner as Liverpool defeat Man City in thrilller
2 views
British school bans girls under eight from wearing Hijab
52 views
Developing
UAE denies Qatari exiled Sheikh claim
110 views
ODI-focussed England bury their head in the sand over Ashes debacle
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR