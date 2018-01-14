  • Search form

World

Trump hotel emblazoned with his own migrant slur

AFP |
The entrance of Trump International Hotel is seen in downtown Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017. (REUTERS)

WASHINGTON: The vulgar choice of words President Donald Trump allegedly used to describe countries from which he does not want immigrants coming to the US have come back to haunt him. They  have been projected along with other messages onto his Washington hotel.
Trump is said to have made the offending remarks — which he has denied but which a US Senator who was present confirmed — at a meeting with legislators, setting off a firestorm of criticism when they became public.
A string of offending messages were projected over the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in central Washington, according to a video posted on social media – complete with a  flood of grinning feces emojis then stream out of the hotel’s entrance.
The videos were posted on the Twitter account of Robin Bell, who has staged other projection protests and been likened to a “hit-and-run editorial writer” by The Washington Post.
The alleged expletive emerged out of a Thursday meeting between Trump and legislators.
The topic? Immigration reform.
After lawmakers raised the issue of protections for immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador, the president reportedly demanded to know why the US should accept them, rather than — for instance — wealthy and overwhelmingly white Norway.
Trump on Friday tweeted a convoluted denial about the comments, which were reported by The Washington Post and The New York Times.
But Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said Trump had specifically asked, “Do we need more Haitians?” before launching into a diatribe about African immigration.
Trump then “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist,” Durbin said, adding that “shithole” was “the exact word used by the president, not just once but repeatedly.”

Tags: Donald Trump hotel UN US

Comments

