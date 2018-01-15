  • Search form

Ryan Giggs lands 1st coaching job with Wales national team

ASSOCIATED PRESS |
This file photo shows Manchester United’s Welsh assistant manager Ryan Giggs smiling during a warm up before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool on Jan. 17, 2016. (AFP)

CARDIFF: Wales has handed Ryan Giggs his first coaching job since ending an illustrious playing career.
The Football Association of Wales turned to its former winger, whose only previous experience as a manager was four games in temporary charge of Manchester United in 2014.
Giggs replaces Chris Coleman, who left last year to manage Sunderland after Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Coleman led Wales to the semifinals at the 2016 European Championship.
Giggs played 64 times for Wales but never made it to a major tournament.
Giggs was a rarity in soccer by spending his entire playing career at one club. Giggs played a record 963 times for Manchester United and became British soccer’s most decorated player.

