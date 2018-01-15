Egypt’s leader seeks to defuse tension with Sudan, Ethiopia

Related Articles
In televised comments Monday, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi said Egypt’s strategic choice is not to go to war. “I am saying this as a clear message to our brothers in Sudan and Ethiopia.”
Egypt has expressed mounting alarm over a soon-to-be-completed dam in Ethiopia that Cairo fears could cut into its share of the Nile River, which provides nearly all its freshwater.
Sudan has meanwhile revived a longtime border dispute with Egypt. Egypt in turn accuses Sudan of siding with Ethiopia in the dam dispute and conspiring with Qatar and Turkey against it.
Comments