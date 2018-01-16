Jeddah Entertainment Boulevard, a new concept in having fun during mid-term break

JEDDAH: Events at the new waterfront in Jeddah continue for the fifth day, organized by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). The events started Jan. 11 and will continue until Jan. 20.Admission is free of charge, and activities start from 4 p.m., while the shows start at 6 p.m. and end by 11 p.m.The big stage held a wonderful violin performance of well-known songs such as “Despacito” and many famous Arabic songs.While walking through the newly opened Jeddah waterfront area, you will find a variety of 10 different activities such as food trucks, games for children and a circus show.Huge audiences of all ages enjoyed the show on a fully equipped international stage with a DJ playing hot tunes.The event includes six stages, and each stage provides a different activity such as the Spanish stage, the sailor’s stage, and the big stage.Jumana Al-Qurachi, an architecture student from Effat University, told Arab News: “I am really thrilled to be here; I can’t believe that we have such activities in Saudi Arabia — I really cannot believe what am seeing — it is so much fun!”Amal Al-Thubiti, a 23-year-old psychologist who attended the show, told Arab News: “I am really amazed we have such shows here in Saudi Arabia and am looking forward to concerts here of international stars.”The events of Jeddah Boulevard are supported by the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the GEA; it was organized by Luxury KSA, which has organized 45 events all over the Kingdom.Mohammed Sindi, one of organizers from Luxury KSA, told Arab News: “The event is held on a one-square-kilometer space that can accommodate 400,000 people. We have over 100 booths, 16 food trucks, break dance shows, Spanish dancing performers and there are 600 organizers to help keep this ongoing event a success; we have police everywhere to make sure everyone is safe.”