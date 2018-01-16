  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Electricity Company to build quick-charge centers for Japanese Electric cars

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Electricity Company to build quick-charge centers for Japanese Electric cars

SUSAN HELKE |
A man clad in Japanese traditional armour poses beside a Lexus LC500 GT3 race car at the Project-Mu booth of the Tokyo Auto Salon at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba on January 12, 2018. (AFP)

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) on Sunday signed cooperation deals with three Japanese companies to implement an experimental electric car technology project in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The project will assess and develop the SEC’s strategy to lessen dependence on oil and enhance conservation of the environment through reducing the ratio of pollution associated with vehicles working on internal combustion engines.

The deputy CEO of the SEC for engineering and projects, Khalid Al-Rashid, during the signing ceremony with officials of Tokyo Electricity Holding Company, Nissan Auto Company and Takawaka Toco Energy Solutions, said the project is a key step to transfer new technologies in using electric energy, in general, and electric car technology, in particular. The upcoming stage will witness more efforts to assess how to benefit from such promising experiences, he said.

He said the deal covers the development of a quick electric charger for cars that can be charged within half an hour. Nissan Auto Company will furnish three electric cars to the SEC, while Takawaka Toco Energy Solutions will provide the SEC with three quick electric auto chargers, he said. There is a growing trend for use of this type of car and global companies are exerting great efforts to use them instead of traditional cars, he said.

In accordance with the deal, the SEC and the three Japanese companies will prepare a study on how to operate electric cars in the Kingdom, the suitability and requirements of operation, and the expansion of the project in a manner that will achieve the objectives and future plans of all parties, he said.

Over the last few years, the SEC has signed a number of deals and memos of understanding with key Japanese companies to build strategic relations with global manufacturers to transfer and localize new technologies in the area of electric energy, professional training programs and transfer of expertise, and scientific and technical conferences.

Related Articles

Tags: Jeddah Saudi Arabia Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

11 Syrians on trial for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday began the trials of 11 Syrian nationals...

Spectacular ‘cultural park’ opens on Jeddah’s waterfront

JEDDAH: Jeddah municipality is organizing the cultural park located in Nawras Square on Jeddah’s...

11 Syrians on trial for supporting Daesh
Spectacular ‘cultural park’ opens on Jeddah’s waterfront
Saudi air show draws more than 21,000 spectators in two days
Jeddah Entertainment Boulevard, a new concept in having fun during mid-term break
Saudi car-hire app ready to dominate women’s driving market
Happy days in Madinah with Quba’s Entertainment Boulevard
Latest News
Germany to add China’s yuan to currency reserves
FBI warned Kushner on Murdoch ex-wife: Report
70 views
’Black-ish’ wins 3 statuettes at NAACP Image Awards
18 views
Jordan unveils major IMF-guided tax hikes to cut public debt
76 views
Google says ‘no changes’ to mapping platform in China after report
12 views
China consumer group seeks answers from Apple about slowing iPhones
88 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR