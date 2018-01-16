Saudi Electricity Company to build quick-charge centers for Japanese Electric cars

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) on Sunday signed cooperation deals with three Japanese companies to implement an experimental electric car technology project in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency said.The project will assess and develop the SEC’s strategy to lessen dependence on oil and enhance conservation of the environment through reducing the ratio of pollution associated with vehicles working on internal combustion engines.The deputy CEO of the SEC for engineering and projects, Khalid Al-Rashid, during the signing ceremony with officials of Tokyo Electricity Holding Company, Nissan Auto Company and Takawaka Toco Energy Solutions, said the project is a key step to transfer new technologies in using electric energy, in general, and electric car technology, in particular. The upcoming stage will witness more efforts to assess how to benefit from such promising experiences, he said.He said the deal covers the development of a quick electric charger for cars that can be charged within half an hour. Nissan Auto Company will furnish three electric cars to the SEC, while Takawaka Toco Energy Solutions will provide the SEC with three quick electric auto chargers, he said. There is a growing trend for use of this type of car and global companies are exerting great efforts to use them instead of traditional cars, he said.In accordance with the deal, the SEC and the three Japanese companies will prepare a study on how to operate electric cars in the Kingdom, the suitability and requirements of operation, and the expansion of the project in a manner that will achieve the objectives and future plans of all parties, he said.Over the last few years, the SEC has signed a number of deals and memos of understanding with key Japanese companies to build strategic relations with global manufacturers to transfer and localize new technologies in the area of electric energy, professional training programs and transfer of expertise, and scientific and technical conferences.