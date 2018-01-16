Spectacular ‘cultural park’ opens on Jeddah’s waterfront

JEDDAH: Jeddah municipality is organizing the cultural park located in Nawras Square on Jeddah’s new waterfront during the mid-year school holiday, offering a variety of cultural, educational and entertainment activities for families.The cultural park, which started on Thursday, is one of the initiatives of the Jeddah municipality through the Makkah Cultural Forum with the participation of Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, King Abdul Aziz University, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and Jeddah Islamic Port.Mohammad Al-Bugami, public relations director for the Jeddah municipality, told Arab News: “The reason why the park is located on Jeddah’s seashore is that the waterfront is a gathering point for the people in Jeddah; everyone visits it especially during holidays.”“The main aim is to provide Jeddah residents and visitors with entertainment through awareness-raising recreational programs. It is a widely diverse and inclusive event.” He added.The cultural park attracts all members of the family as Al-Bugami said: “The activities include a theater, children’s actives, a library for readers, health awareness activities and more. I believe that people’s turnout explains their satisfaction.”Activities and booths organized by the participating bodies and ministries are about interactive education, scientific innovations, and health awareness such as the skill festival to promote youths’ crafting skills; “Your health is our interest” to provide health and awareness services; the wheel life exhibition to educate society about the life of people with disabilities; and robot world.Moreover, the cultural park will continue until Saturday January 20. Programs and performances throughout the days start from 5 p.m. and run until 10 pm.