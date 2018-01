The UAE jailed a woman for six months for attempting to bribe a driving instructor in the northern emirate of Sharjah, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.The woman – whose name is not known – offered chocolates and $130 to a female driving instructor to help her to pass the test that she had previously failed seven times, the report added.After the driving instructor reported the incident to police, the woman in question was later arrested and sentenced to six months in prison in addition to a $1300 fine before being deported.