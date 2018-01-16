New Zamalek coach says team needs time to adapt to his ‘tactics’

The Egyptian football team’s newly appointed coach Ehab Galal said on Monday that players need time to adopt his tactics.Galal was appointed as Zamalek coach last week after Montenegrin coach Jovovic was sacked.Speaking shortly after their goalless draw with El-Entag El-Harby, he said: “I am used to applying specific tactics in every club I manage. Zamalek players are doing their best but they just need time to do so.”“Players were able to create real opportunities during the game but rushing the finishing touch resulted in wasting score chances,” he added.After Sunday’s draw, Zamalek slipped to fifth position in the table with 29 points, 12 behind Ismaily and 10 behind Ahly.