Saudi-Pakistani Joint Ministerial Commission meets

M. ISHTIAQ |
Attendees included senior officials from various ministries of both countries. (Photo: Pakistan Press Information Department)

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) met in Islamabad on Tuesday to boost economic, investment and trade cooperation, the Pakistani government said.
Attendees included senior officials from various ministries of both countries, and the Saudi delegation was led by Commerce and Investment Minister Dr. Majed Al-Qassabi, said Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Faisal.
Both sides agreed to simplify business-to-business interaction. Some 90 percent of Pakistan’s imports from Saudi Arabia are oil and petroleum products. Annual bilateral trade is around $2.5 billion, the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh said last year.

