  More actors expressing regret about working with Woody Allen

More actors expressing regret about working with Woody Allen

AP |
Timothee Chalamet said he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse. (AP)

NEW YORK: A growing number of actors are distancing themselves from Woody Allen, heightening questions about the future of the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.
Timothee Chalamet said he’ll donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse.
The breakout star of “Call Me By Your Name” announced Tuesday on Instagram that he didn’t want to profit from his work on Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” which wrapped shooting in the fall.
Chalamet is just the latest to express regret or guilt about being professionally associated with the director.
In recent weeks, Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, Ellen Page, David Krumholtz and Griffith Newman have distanced themselves from Allen or vowed not to work with him again.

