  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

Business & Economy

China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

AFP |
The value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has plunged in recent days amid fears of a crackdown in Asia and concerns that many currencies’ rapid rise in value last year could reflect an inflating bubble. (AFP)

Related Articles

BEIJING: China is preparing for a new crackdown on cryptocurrency, planning to stamp out remaining trading in the country, according to state media.
China will gradually clean up over-the-counter trading platforms, peer-to-peer networks where large exchanges occur and firms registered in the country which allow Chinese to trade overseas, the state-run Securities Journal said Tuesday.
The publication cited an anonymous source close to regulators tackling online finance risks.
The new plan follows China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency trading last year, which saw Beijing shut down bitcoin exchanges and ban all initial coin offerings.
But alternative channels for trading cryptocurrencies have popped up, including on social networks like WeChat, QQ and Telegram.
Those online groups facilitating large-scale peer-to-peer trade appear likely to suffer greater scrutiny in the coming months.
The international value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has plunged in recent days amid fears of a crackdown in Asia and concerns that many currencies’ rapid rise in value last year could reflect an inflating bubble.
At one point on Wednesday, the price of bitcoin on some exchanges had tumbled more than 20 percent, falling below the $10,000 mark that the currency broke through in November of last year.
The market movements come just one month after the most valuable cryptocurrency bitcoin broke through the $20,000 mark in December.

Related Articles

Tags: Markets Finance cryptocurrency economy China bitcoin

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Trump claims credit for what is still mostly Obama’s economy

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump relentlessly congratulates himself for the healthy state of the...

Apple to pay $38 billion in US taxes on foreign cash, open new campus

Apple Inc. on Wednesday said it will make about $38 billion in tax payments on its overseas cash...

Trump claims credit for what is still mostly Obama’s economy
Apple to pay $38 billion in US taxes on foreign cash, open new campus
Saudi university teams up with HRCI for Vision 2030
Abdul Latif Jameel Energy to power homes in Chile with hybrid solarwind project
Al-Rajhi REIT Fund closes with record participation
GAA offers special post-VAT scheme to its customers
Latest News
British MPs approve landmark Brexit bill
14 views
Sports court to start Russian Olympic doping appeals Monday
19 views
Trump claims credit for what is still mostly Obama’s economy
34 views
Apple to pay $38 billion in US taxes on foreign cash, open new campus
42 views
Saudi university teams up with HRCI for Vision 2030
12 views
Abdul Latif Jameel Energy to power homes in Chile with hybrid solarwind project
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR