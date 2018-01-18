Pentagon says not creating conventional 'border guard' in Syria

  • Search form

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Wednesday it was not creating a new army or a conventional border guard in Syria, after Turkey reacted with outrage to U.S. plans to train fighters including Syrian Kurds on internal security.
"The U.S. continues to train local security forces in Syria. The training is designed to enhance security for displaced persons returning to their devastated communities," the Pentagon said in a statement.
"It is also essential so that ISIS cannot reemerge in liberated and ungoverned areas. This is not a new "army" or conventional "border guard" force.

