Offbeat

Moroccan ex-singer carves out fashion niche

ARAB NEWS |
Basma Bosil
JEDDAH: Moroccan beauty Basma Bosil, who gave up her singing career after marrying Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosni, is trying to carve out a niche for herself in the world of design and fashion.
She is reportedly in the process of creating her own fashion line, and recently posted photos on social media of her wearing and promoting her own designs. 
Bosil’s fans praised her beauty, elegance and designs. She has also launched her own makeup line.

