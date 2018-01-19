  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief builds homes for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief builds homes for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti

ARAB NEWS |
2 photos

Related Articles

DJIBOUTI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has accomplished 85 percent of its project to establish 300 housing units tailored to the needs of Yemeni refugees in Abkh camp in Djibouti.

The project was signed several months ago with a specialized company.

The project consists of air-conditioned residential units, including health and educational facilities serving approximately 2,000 Yemeni refugees living in Abkh camp, and is aimed at alleviating their humanitarian suffering in their environment.

The weather is very difficult especially in the summer, so KSRelief is keen to ensure that the housing is suitable for the conditions.

KSRelief has not only provided this project to Yemeni refugees in Djibouti, but also several other projects, including the distribution of food baskets to refugees in Djibouti, provision of potable water and the establishment of specialized medical clinics benefiting the Yemeni refugee and the Djibouti citizen.

The center is keen to meet the basic requirements of more than 2,000 Yemeni refugees to ensure a decent life for them.

Related Articles

Tags: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Djibouti Saudi Arabia

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi university to establish biometric security research laboratory

RIYADH: King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh has received a grant from King Abdulaziz City for...

Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy

RIYADH: The Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Li Huaxin, has said that his country considers...

Saudi university to establish biometric security research laboratory
Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy
Saudi Wildlife Authority: Vulture population threatened by human impact
Meet the Saudi women running 5-star hotels
KSRelief builds homes for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti
Saudi cadets undergo military training in Germany
Latest News
Special
UK’s ‘bizarre’ £44.5m security pledge to France disregards vulnerable child migrants
196 views
Saudi university to establish biometric security research laboratory
193 views
Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy
164 views
Saudi Wildlife Authority: Vulture population threatened by human impact
182 views
El-Sisi shows ‘extreme concern’ over Nile dam to Ethiopian PM
228 views
All-women marathon slated for Makkah
201 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR