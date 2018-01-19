KSRelief builds homes for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti

DJIBOUTI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has accomplished 85 percent of its project to establish 300 housing units tailored to the needs of Yemeni refugees in Abkh camp in Djibouti.The project was signed several months ago with a specialized company.The project consists of air-conditioned residential units, including health and educational facilities serving approximately 2,000 Yemeni refugees living in Abkh camp, and is aimed at alleviating their humanitarian suffering in their environment.The weather is very difficult especially in the summer, so KSRelief is keen to ensure that the housing is suitable for the conditions.KSRelief has not only provided this project to Yemeni refugees in Djibouti, but also several other projects, including the distribution of food baskets to refugees in Djibouti, provision of potable water and the establishment of specialized medical clinics benefiting the Yemeni refugee and the Djibouti citizen.The center is keen to meet the basic requirements of more than 2,000 Yemeni refugees to ensure a decent life for them.