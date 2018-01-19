  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 36 sec ago
Breaking News
Mattis says Iran and North Korea threaten "regional and even global security"

You are here

  • Home
  • European inclusion under threat warns WEF paper

Business & Economy

European inclusion under threat warns WEF paper

RICHARD WACHMAN |
A report from the World Economic Forum has called for a strengthening of city diplomacy through a network that connects cities in the fight against terrorism, crime and violence. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: Europe’s leaders must embrace a bold and innovative program of reform to secure a peaceful, prosperous and stable future, according to a report by the World Economic Forum ahead of its Davos summit next week.

One of the key findings of the WEF paper was that Europeans, especially younger people, believe that a core set of European values, based on inclusion and equality, openness and diversity, and sustainable growth are coming increasingly under threat.

To preserve these values for the future, the paper outlines a number of innovative ideas aimed at addressing the region’s challenges.

These cover five major policy areas: human-centric economy; security and defense; migration and borders; democracy and governance; and energy and sustainability.

“Collectively, these themes cover more than two-thirds of the policy areas where most Europeans say they want greater intervention by the EU,” said the report.

Among other things, it call for a strengthening of city diplomacy through a network that connects cities in the fight against terrorism, crime and violence; a European SecurityForce to augment national defense systems as well as provide new roles such as coast guard and border patrols; and a common digital identity for refugees and asylum seekers to better manage migration
flows and improve integration of immigrants.

A second WEF paper, also released on Friday focusing on startups and corporates aims to help Europe develop more world-class technology companies by providing a blueprint for greater collaboration between the two worlds.

Related Articles

Tags: World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2018

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

European inclusion under threat warns WEF paper

LONDON: Europe’s leaders must embrace a bold and innovative program of reform to secure a peaceful...

Cost of dying falls in Brexit Britain

LONDON: From the cost of carpets to coffins, Brexit Britain is spooking consumers. Shares in...

European inclusion under threat warns WEF paper
Cost of dying falls in Brexit Britain
UK retail sales slide in December after Black Friday boost
Japan government upgrades economic view on rising consumer spending
Oil markets tightening as Venezuelan output collapses, IEA says
US SEC says bitcoin funds raise ‘investor protection issues’
Latest News
1.3 million children displaced by Iraq’s war with Daesh -UNICEF
Nick Kyrgios ‘so nervous’ by presence of Will Smith at Australian Open
Breaking News
Mattis says Iran and North Korea threaten "regional and even global security"
27 views
Dubai club sack ex-Italy coach Prandelli
12 views
DR Congo general ambushed in troubled eastern region
41 views
Macron sees Daesh military defeat in Syria, Iraq within ‘weeks’
67 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR