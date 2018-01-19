European inclusion under threat warns WEF paper

LONDON: Europe’s leaders must embrace a bold and innovative program of reform to secure a peaceful, prosperous and stable future, according to a report by the World Economic Forum ahead of its Davos summit next week.One of the key findings of the WEF paper was that Europeans, especially younger people, believe that a core set of European values, based on inclusion and equality, openness and diversity, and sustainable growth are coming increasingly under threat.To preserve these values for the future, the paper outlines a number of innovative ideas aimed at addressing the region’s challenges.These cover five major policy areas: human-centric economy; security and defense; migration and borders; democracy and governance; and energy and sustainability.“Collectively, these themes cover more than two-thirds of the policy areas where most Europeans say they want greater intervention by the EU,” said the report.Among other things, it call for a strengthening of city diplomacy through a network that connects cities in the fight against terrorism, crime and violence; a European SecurityForce to augment national defense systems as well as provide new roles such as coast guard and border patrols; and a common digital identity for refugees and asylum seekers to better manage migrationflows and improve integration of immigrants.A second WEF paper, also released on Friday focusing on startups and corporates aims to help Europe develop more world-class technology companies by providing a blueprint for greater collaboration between the two worlds.