Pakistan judge orders probe into police killing

KARACHI: Pakistan’s chief justice has ordered a probe into the killing of a 27-year-old man after his family and activists blamed the police for his death in a “stage-managed” shootout.Friday’s decision by Mian Saqib Nisar comes about a week after police in Karachi killed Naqeeb Ullah, claiming he was linked to Taliban insurgents.Ullah hailed from the South Waziristan tribal region, once a Taliban stronghold.Ullah’s relatives deny he was in the Taliban and say they want justice.The family says Ullah was detained earlier this month but on Jan. 13 was killed in a “stage-managed shootout” by senior police officer Rao Anwar.Anwar escaped an assassination attempt this week when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near his vehicle. Authorities believe it was a Taliban attack.