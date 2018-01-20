  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Vintage cars at Aramco fest tell the story of oil discovery in KSA

ARAB NEWS |
Visitors take a look at the vintage cars on display at the 2nd Safari Abqaiq Festival in the Eastern Province.
Visitors take a look at the vintage cars on display at the 2nd Safari Abqaiq Festival in the Eastern Province.
DAMMAM: Saudi Aramco is parading four vintage American cars at the 2nd Safari Abqaiq Festival, which ends on Saturday in the Eastern Province.
The company is displaying 1951 Dodges and 1954 Fords, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Aramco’s participation in the festival is focused on the history of oil discovery and drilling in the region, in keeping with the event’s theme, “The Heritage of the Desert.”
The cars were used to transport Aramco employees to and from oil exploration and drilling areas, as well as materials from the port to the areas in which Aramco operated following the establishment of its transport department in 1943.
The company has also prepared shows about safety during winter, traffic safety, and the company in general.
Nasser Al-Nafisi, vice president for Aramco’s affairs, said: “Saudi Aramco is very keen to support tourism across the Kingdom and emphasize the historic role of the oil industry in Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030.”
He also pointed out that Aramco’s participation in the Safari Abqaiq Festival would raise awareness of the region’s ancient history and its importance as a winter tourism destination.
The festival offers a wide variety of activities for families, including traditional markets, children’s activities, camel-riding, a tent of ancient antiquities, falconry, an environmental oasis, competitions, classic cars, desert lodges, camel shows, folk arts, and many other desert-related activities.

