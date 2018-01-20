  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US seeks death penalty for man accused in China scholar’s death

World

US seeks death penalty for man accused in China scholar’s death

AFP |
This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. (AP)

Related Articles

WASHIGNTON: US prosecutors announced Friday they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of kidnapping and torture in the death of a visiting scholar from China, after President Donald Trump’s administration called for using capital punishment in more cases.
Zhang Yingying, 26, was kidnapped on June 9, 2017, after allegedly getting into a car driven by Brendt Christensen in Urbana, Illinois, where she was conducting research at the University of Illinois.
Her body remains missing but authorities believe she is dead.
Court documents said Christensen, 28, who faces a charge of kidnapping resulting in a death, carried out the crime “in an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner, in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse to the victim,” and that it occurred after “substantial planning and premeditation.”
In the United States, homicides are usually tried by the states in which they occur, and Illinois does not have the death penalty.
But the federal government can request the death penalty for certain crimes with aggravating circumstances.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently instructed federal prosecutors to push for the death penalty in more cases.
Trump recently called for a death sentence for Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan who drove a rented truck down a busy bike and pedestrian path in New York in October, killing eight people and injuring 12.

Related Articles

Tags: Washington New York United States of America Zhang Yingying China

Comments

MORE FROM World

India accuses Pakistan of fresh attacks on Kashmir frontier

SRINAGAR: Indian officials say a teenage boy and a soldier have been killed in firing by Pakistani...

Indian army soldiers fight fire from highly polluted lake

BANGALORE: Thousands of Indian troops battled for hours a huge fire emanating from a highly...

India accuses Pakistan of fresh attacks on Kashmir frontier
Indian army soldiers fight fire from highly polluted lake
Trump’s dealmaker image tarnished by US government shutdown
Macron boosts Merkel ahead of key coalition vote
South Korea asks North to explain canceled visit
US shutdown near certain after failed Senate vote
Latest News
Turkish army launches new strikes on Kurdish militia targets in Syria
30 views
India accuses Pakistan of fresh attacks on Kashmir frontier
18 views
Indian army soldiers fight fire from highly polluted lake
58 views
Danny McBride to play Crocodile Dundee's son in new movie
25 views
Thai police arrest suspected kingpin of wildlife trafficking
25 views
Trump’s dealmaker image tarnished by US government shutdown
117 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR