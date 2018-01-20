  • Search form

  Five killed in arson attack on Seoul motel

World

Five killed in arson attack on Seoul motel

AFP |
Forensic workers examine the site of a fatal arson attack in central Seoul on Saturday. (AFP)

SEOUL: Five people were killed and four others were hospitalized Saturday in an arson attack on a motel in downtown Seoul, police said.
A 53-year-old man who said he started the blaze was arrested.
Witnesses said a delivery man carried out the attack in a fit of anger after being denied a room at the two-story motel for allegedly being drunk.
The man, identified only by his surname Yu, bought 10 liters (around two gallons) of petrol at a nearby service station, poured it on the ground floor and set it ablaze, they said.
Neighbours used fire extinguishers in an attempt to tame the blaze but were unable to bring it under control.

Tags: Seoul South Korea

Five killed in arson attack on Seoul motel

