Sports

DeMarre Carroll scores 26, leads Nets past Heat, 101-95

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and Brooklyn Nets small forward DeMarre Carroll (9) fights for a rebound against Miami Heat shooting guard Wayne Ellington (2) and Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk (9) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK: DeMarre Carroll scored 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat 101-95 on Friday night.
Brooklyn snapped a five-game losing skid at Barclays Center and a seven-game home losing streak to the Heat.
Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 12 points for the Nets. D’Angelo Russell played 14 minutes and went 0-for-5 from the field for Brooklyn in his first action after missing 32 games following left knee surgery.
Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Goran Dragic scored 17 points for the Heat.
LeVert made an acrobatic layup to give the Nets a 95-91 lead with 57.8 seconds remaining and then made a step-back jumper to ice the game at 97-91.
Carroll hit a 3-pointer from the wing to give Brooklyn an 89-86 lead with 4:19 left.
Brooklyn took a 79-77 lead with 8:57 remaining on a corner 3-pointer from LeVert. It was Brooklyn’s first lead since the 5:41 mark of the first quarter.
Miami took a 69-67 lead into the fourth quarter. Carroll helped Brooklyn slice the deficit with seven points in the third quarter.
Whiteside led Miami with 15 points and eight rebounds at the half as the Heat took a 53-43 lead into the locker room. Carroll led Brooklyn with 11 points at the half.

DeMarre Carroll Spencer Dinwiddie Brooklyn nets miami heat

Comments

