Last updated: 16 sec ago

  Jordanian businessman may get 6-month delay in US deportation

Middle-East

Jordanian businessman may get 6-month delay in US deportation

ASSOCIATED PRESS |
A US House subcommittee vote Thursday requested the Department of Homeland Security review Amer Othman’s case and report back. (Facebook)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio: An Ohio businessman who faces deportation to his native Jordan may be able to stay in the United States for about six months while his case is reviewed.
A US House subcommittee vote Thursday requested the Department of Homeland Security review Amer Othman’s case and report back. Youngstown-area Democratic US Rep. Tim Ryan says similar votes under past administrations would halt deportation proceedings for six months while cases are reviewed.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials took the businessman into custody Tuesday before his expected deportation.
ICE says courts have held Othman doesn’t have a legal basis to remain.
ICE said in a statement Friday it’s reviewing the committee’s written notification requesting that deportation be delayed. ICE also says Othman is being medically monitored while continuing his hunger strike.

