Middle-East

Officials say UN migration agency employee abducted in Yemen

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yemeni security officials say an employee at the UN migration agency in the capital has been abducted. (File photo: Reuters)

SANAA: Yemeni security officials say unidentified gunmen have abducted an employee at the UN migration agency in the capital, Sanaa.
The officials said late Friday that Hisham Abdel-Rahman Bagash was abducted a day earlier when a masked man led him out of his car and threatened him with a gun.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Bagash’s father, Abdel-Rahman, said in a Facebook post that his son was accompanied by his wife at the time of the abduction but the kidnappers only took him. His whereabouts are unknown.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting Iran-backed Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition backing an internationally-recognized government since March 2015.

