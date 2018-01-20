  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane

World

British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane

AP |
A British Airways plane flies into Heathrow Airport in west London in this file photo. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: A British Airways pilot has been removed from the cockpit of a flight amid fears he was drunk.
The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that police “rushed on the plane and headed straight for the cockpit. The first officer was cuffed and led away.” The newspaper says worried airline workers alerted police before the flight left for Mauritius.
Sussex police say a 49-year-old man from west London has been arrested “on suspicion of performing an aviation function when the level of alcohol was over the proscribed limit.”
The flight departed several hours late from Gatwick on Thursday after another crew member joined the flight.
BA apologized for the delay and said in a statement Saturday that it was “taking this matter extremely seriously and are assisting the police with their inquiries.”

Related Articles

Tags: British Airways pilot drunk

Comments

MORE FROM World

US government shuts down as Trump feuds with Democrats

WASHINGTON: The world’s most powerful government shut down on Saturday after President Donald Trump...

British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane

LONDON: A British Airways pilot has been removed from the cockpit of a flight amid fears he was...

US government shuts down as Trump feuds with Democrats
British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane
Four US, Canadian captives freed in Nigeria: police
French president warns that UK can’t keep full access to EU
Duterte bans Philippine nationals from working in Kuwait
Two Indonesian hostages freed in Philippines
Latest News
Turkish planes strike Kurdish militia positions in Syria — PM
12 views
Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism
4 views
US government shuts down as Trump feuds with Democrats
9 views
British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane
119 views
Four US, Canadian captives freed in Nigeria: police
27 views
Airport in Libya’s capital reopens after closure due to clashes
49 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR