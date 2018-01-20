  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey army confirms start of new ‘Olive Branch’ operation inside Syria

Middle-East

Turkey army confirms start of new ‘Olive Branch’ operation inside Syria

AFP |
Turkish jet fighters hit the People’s Protection Units (YPG) positions at the Syrian side of the border at Hassa in Hatay on Jan. 20, 2018. (AFP)

Related Articles

ANKARA/ISTANBUL: The Turkish army on Saturday confirmed it had started a major new ground and air cross-border operation against the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia in Syria, which Turkey deems to be a terror organization.
Dubbing the new campaign operation “Olive Branch,” the Turkish army said it had begun at 1400 GMT and was aimed against the YPG and also Daesh extremists.
The army also said the operation would be carried out “with respect for Syria’s territorial integrity” and stemmed from Turkey’s rights under international law.
“Our armed forces have started an air campaign in order to destroy elements” of the YPG, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in a televised speech. An AFP correspondent on the Turkish side of the border saw two warplanes launch air strikes inside Syrian territory.
Meanwhile, units of pro-Ankara rebels known by Turkey as the Free Syrian Army (FSA) began moving into the Afrin area of Syria which is controlled by the YPG, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Related Articles

Tags: Turkey Syria Olive Branch People’s Protection Units (YPG) Militia Terror Organization Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey army confirms start of new ‘Olive Branch’ operation inside Syria

ANKARA/ISTANBUL: The Turkish army on Saturday confirmed it had started a major new ground and air...

Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism

CAIRO: Vice President Mike Pence left behind the US government shutdown and readied for security...

Turkey army confirms start of new ‘Olive Branch’ operation inside Syria
Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism
Airport in Libya’s capital reopens after closure due to clashes
Assad regime promotes Syria as a 'tourist' destination
Officials say UN migration agency employee abducted in Yemen
Eleven killed, 46 injured in Turkey bus crash
Latest News
Turkey army confirms start of new ‘Olive Branch’ operation inside Syria
87 views
Power to the Polls: Women’s March 2.0 aims to harness Trump opposition
23 views
Juan Antonio Pizzi names Saudi Arabia squad for Riyadh training camp
18 views
Ed Sheeran announces engagement
47 views
Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism
44 views
US government shuts down as Trump feuds with Democrats
157 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR