Last updated: 14 min 2 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

Why camels have a place in our art

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Tilouk Tai shows his art at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival in Riyadh. (AN photos)
Tilouk Tai, left, shows his art at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival in Riyadh. (AN photos)
Tilouk Tai, right, shows his art at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival in Riyadh. (AN photos)
RIYADH: When you have a camel to hand, who needs a canvas? And when you have a pair of sharp scissors, who needs a paintbrush?
The artist Tilouk Tai has been delighting visitors to the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival with his works of art created on camels’ bodies.
Tai can create as many as 30 drawings on a single camel. He starts by shaving the animal’s hair with a special tool, then gets to work with the scissors and finishes off by decorating with a pen — the step that needs the most precision.
Mohammed bin Musfer Al-Quraini, supervisor general of the festival, said decorative art was a cultural communication channel among all people who raised and cared for camels. The event enabled them to share their interest and experience, he said.
The festival at Al-Dayna in Riyadh continues until Feb. 1.

