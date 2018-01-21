  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ten killed in Turkish attack on Kurd-held Syrian region: militia

Middle-East

Ten killed in Turkish attack on Kurd-held Syrian region: militia

AFP |
Smoke billows on the Syrian side of the border at Hassa near Hatay, southern Turkey on January 20, 2018 as Turkish jet fighters hit the People's Protection Units (YPG) positions. (AFP)

Related Articles

BEIRTU: Turkish attacks in the Afrin region of northern Syria killed ten people on Saturday, mostly civilians, a spokesman for the Kurdish militia which controls the area said.
“Seven civilians were killed, including a child, as well as two female fighters and one male fighter,” said Birusk Hasakah, spokesman for the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin, adding that the child was an eight-year-old boy.
The YPG’s political branch, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), said earlier on Saturday that 25 civilians had been wounded in the Turkish bombing.
Ankara also said were casualties but were all Kurdish militants.
Afrin, a hilly region that falls in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, is home to more than a million people including displaced families.
Turkey and allied Syrian rebels on Saturday began an air and ground operation, dubbed operation “Olive Branch,” aimed at ousting the YPG from the Kurdish-majority pocket.
The launch came despite warnings that the operation could be militarily tough against an already battle-hardened foe and complicate relations with both Washington and Moscow.
Turkey vehemently opposes the YPG because of its links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged an insurgency inside Turkey for three decades.

Related Articles

Tags: Turkey Syria-Turkey Istanbul Kurds syrian kurds

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Ten killed in Turkish attack on Kurd-held Syrian region: militia

BEIRTU: Turkish attacks in the Afrin region of northern Syria killed ten people on Saturday, mostly...

Israeli Arab MPs to boycott speech by Pence

JERUSALEM: A coalition of Arab parties in the Israeli Parliament said Saturday it will boycott a...

Ten killed in Turkish attack on Kurd-held Syrian region: militia
Israeli Arab MPs to boycott speech by Pence
Kurdistan, Iraq PMs discuss easing of sanctions
US decision on Jerusalem casts shadow over Pence visit
Turkey begins assault on Kurdish-held Afrin
VP Pence says US stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Egypt
Latest News
New Mumbai metro will beat traffic, but at what cost?
1 views
Australia win toss and bowl against England in third ODI
23 views
Thunder thump Cavs 148-124, keep LeBron James shy of 30,000 points
54 views
Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January
677 views
Tens of thousands stage anti-corruption protest in Romania
144 views
North Korean delegation arrives in South Korea for Olympics prep
181 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR