Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has set the 28th of each month for issuing electronic bills to subscribers, the Saudi Press Agency said. It is in implementation of the royal decree to issue electricity bills within the week following payment of government employee salaries.The SEC, in its drive and plans to proceed to a digital shift and facilitate procedures to subscribers, has decided to issue electronic bills instead of paper-based bills, which will begin on Jan. 28, the agency said.Potential subscribers will be allowed to access bills through the company’s electronic channels including its website (sec.com.sa), SEC applications on smart phones or its accounts on different social media platforms.The head of customer service at the SEC, Sultan Al-Matrafi, said that owing to the widespread use of the Internet and modern technologies in all parts of the Kingdom, printing of service bills has become obsolete.Electronic billing became available on a number of the company’s electronic channels where any subscriber can obtain details of their bill at any time, whether at the company’s site, SMS messages or bills sent to the subscriber’s email, he said.He said any subscriber can directly communicate with the customer service center at 920001100 to inquire about the value of the bill and details about consumption.The conversion to electronic services has immensely contributed to speeding up follow-up of delivery of electricity services, issuance of electronic bills, payment, thermal insulation, restoration of disconnected services, and meeting normal and emergency services, he said.