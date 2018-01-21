  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January

Arab News |

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has set the 28th of each month for issuing electronic bills to subscribers, the Saudi Press Agency said. It is in implementation of the royal decree to issue electricity bills within the week following payment of government employee salaries.

The SEC, in its drive and plans to proceed to a digital shift and facilitate procedures to subscribers, has decided to issue electronic bills instead of paper-based bills, which will begin on Jan. 28, the agency said.

Potential subscribers will be allowed to access bills through the company’s electronic channels including its website (sec.com.sa), SEC applications on smart phones or its accounts on different social media platforms.

The head of customer service at the SEC, Sultan Al-Matrafi, said that owing to the widespread use of the Internet and modern technologies in all parts of the Kingdom, printing of service bills has become obsolete.

Electronic billing became available on a number of the company’s electronic channels where any subscriber can obtain details of their bill at any time, whether at the company’s site, SMS messages or bills sent to the subscriber’s email, he said.

He said any subscriber can directly communicate with the customer service center at 920001100 to inquire about the value of the bill and details about consumption.

The conversion to electronic services has immensely contributed to speeding up follow-up of delivery of electricity services, issuance of electronic bills, payment, thermal insulation, restoration of disconnected services, and meeting normal and emergency services, he said.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Saudi Electric Company

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has set the 28th of each month for issuing electronic...

King Salman helps Saudi who lost seven members of his family in accident

JEDDAH: King Salman decreed a house and a car be given to a Saudi who lost seven family members in...

Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January
King Salman helps Saudi who lost seven members of his family in accident
5th International Conference for Disability and Rehabilitation to be held in Riyadh
Saudi mobile service providers forced to correct prices and offers
Two Saudi debaters launch country’s first podcast network
Why camels have a place in our art
Latest News
Saudi Electricity Company to issue e-bills by end of January
291 views
Tens of thousands stage anti-corruption protest in Romania
51 views
North Korean delegation arrives in South Korea for Olympics prep
62 views
Myanmar soldiers jailed for killing civilians in rare trial
84 views
King Salman helps Saudi who lost seven members of his family in accident
475 views
5th International Conference for Disability and Rehabilitation to be held in Riyadh
97 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR