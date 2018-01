JEDDAH: King Salman decreed a house and a car be given to a Saudi who lost seven family members in a single traffic incident last week, the Saudi Press Agency reported.Last Thursday, Sami bin Mohammed Ali Al-Nami’s wife and six sons were killed in a traffic accident at Al-Kadmi Center, Sibia, Jazan region.Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz thanked the king for his generous act.