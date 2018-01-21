  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US says four Shabab militants killed in Somalia strike

World

US says four Shabab militants killed in Somalia strike

AFP |
A Somali soldier patrols next to the burnt-out wreckage of a car that was used by suspected Al-Shabab fighters on April 16, 2017. (File Photo: AFP)

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US forces in Somalia said Friday that four Al-Shabab militants were killed in an airstrike as part of the ongoing offensive against the extremist rebels.
The US Africa Command said the strike took place on Thursday in southern Somalia, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the port city of Kismayo.
Africa Command did not provide details on the attack, which it said was undertaken “in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.”
But it said no civilians were killed.
“US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect US citizens and to disable terrorist threats,” US Africa Command said in a statement.
It was the second strike by US forces so far this year against the Shabab militants.
The group has been fighting to overthrow successive internationally backed governments in Mogadishu since 2007, and frequently deploy car and truck bombs against military, government and civilian targets.
US military attacks have increased over the past year.
According to a study by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank, 35 US air strikes were conducted in Somalia in 2017, a huge increase over prior years.

Related Articles

Tags: Somalia Somalia Al-Shabab US Africa Command Kismayo

Comments

MORE FROM World

Lawmakers to vote on pulling US ‘back from brink’ on shutdown

WASHINGTON: The top senator from US President Donald Trump’s party urged lawmakers to “step back...

More than 25,000 murdered in Mexico in 2017, country's deadliest year

MEXICO CITY: There were more than 25,000 murders across drug-ravaged Mexico in 2017, the highest...

Lawmakers to vote on pulling US ‘back from brink’ on shutdown
More than 25,000 murdered in Mexico in 2017, country's deadliest year
After huge US crowds, European women join chorus for change
Russian FM says the West’s ‘Russiaphobia’ worse than during Cold War
Welcome to Pakistan: Islamabad to issue tourist visa ‘on arrival’ for 24 countries
Democrats, GOP swap charges of blame for shutdown
Latest News
Lawmakers to vote on pulling US ‘back from brink’ on shutdown
2 views
Syria opposition to visit regime ally Moscow
26 views
More than 25,000 murdered in Mexico in 2017, country's deadliest year
47 views
Special
US vice president given lukewarm welcome in Amman
178 views
Pakistan Citrus Week attracts large number of fruit lovers
33 views
Samsung’s world’s first ‘Wind-Free’ air-conditioner launched in KSA
30 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR