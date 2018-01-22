  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mattis heads to Asia to draw a contrast with assertive China

World

Mattis heads to Asia to draw a contrast with assertive China

AFP |
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis began a one-week trip to Asia, hoping to strengthen defense cooperation with Indonesia and Vietnam. (AFP)

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday began a one-week trip to Asia, hoping to strengthen defense cooperation with Indonesia and Vietnam as regional Chinese military power looms ever larger.
“We share the Pacific — it’s an ocean named for peace — we would like to see it remain peaceful, so all the nations that use it and live here are prosperous,” Mattis told reporters accompanying him on a military plane headed to the region.
In Jakarta, where he is to arrive Monday evening, Mattis is to meet on Tuesday with President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for talks on maritime cooperation.
The vast Indonesian archipelago reaches from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.
In Vietnam, Mattis and his counterparts are set to discuss freedom of movement in the South China Sea, a region over which Beijing has extended its dominance in recent years, militarizing several small, disputed islands.
Washington hopes to draw a contrast between its own approach and those of China — seen as aggressively modernizing its military capacities — and Russia, which has annexed parts of Georgia and Ukraine.
“The point I want to make is, we respect Asia’s sovereign nations with a sovereign voice and sovereign decisions, and we don’t think anyone else should have a veto authority over their economic, their diplomatic or their security decisions,” Mattis said.
“We respect these countries.”

Related Articles

Tags: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis United States Asia Vietnam Indonesia China

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pope targets corruption in politics ahead of final Peru mass

LIMA: Pope Francis took a tough stand against political corruption on Sunday, and wrapped up his...

Bomb in market in Thailand’s south kills 3, wounds 18-security official

BANGKOK: A motorcycle bomb exploded in a market in Thailand’s southern Yala province on Monday,...

Pope targets corruption in politics ahead of final Peru mass
Bomb in market in Thailand’s south kills 3, wounds 18-security official
US forcing Beijing to accelerate South China Sea deployments, People’s Daily says
Train hits barrier in Sydney, at least 15 hurt — official
New York vows to reopen Statue of Liberty, at its own cost
Bangladesh says will coordinate with UN over Rohingya return
Latest News
New Zealand to bowl in first T20 against Pakistan
Saudi Arabia to build 9 desalination plants on Red Sea
4875 views
‘Three Billboards’ sweeps female-focused SAG Awards
13 views
Pope targets corruption in politics ahead of final Peru mass
67 views
Bomb in market in Thailand’s south kills 3, wounds 18-security official
151 views
US forcing Beijing to accelerate South China Sea deployments, People’s Daily says
185 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR