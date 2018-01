DUBAI: A video of a Dubai police officer pushing a damaged car off a road in the emirate made the rounds on social media in the UAE on Monday.The video showed the police officer quickly pushing what appears to be a severely damaged Porsche Cayenne away from the middle of the road and onto the side in order to avoid further accidents.Credit: @ شبكة ابوظبي || أخبار الامارات Several users commented on the video — which was published on Abu Dhabi Network’s Instagram account — hailing the officer’s rapidness to ensure the safety of the drivers.