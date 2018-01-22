  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • EU ministers, Abbas to study ways to back two-state solution

Middle-East

EU ministers, Abbas to study ways to back two-state solution

ASSOCIATED PRESS |
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during a conference on Jerusalem at the Al-Azhar Conference Center, in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP)

Related Articles

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat says EU foreign ministers will study ways to support a two-state solution in Israel and the Palestinian territories in talks Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Federica Mogherini said that the EU is working “to support an international framework to accompany direct negotiations” despite the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem, which the Palestinians also see as their future capital, broke with international consensus on the best way forward in Middle East peace moves.
Mogherini told reporters that “clearly there is a problem with Jerusalem. I would say that this is a very diplomatic euphemism.”
She said “the only pragmatic, realistic solution for Jerusalem has to come through direct negotiations.”

Related Articles

Tags: European Union (EU) Mahmoud Abbas Palestine two-state solution

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

EU ministers, Abbas to study ways to back two-state solution

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat says EU foreign ministers will study ways to support a...

Extremist corpses poison life in Iraq’s Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq: For three years, extremists made life in Iraq’s Mosul impossible. Now, six months...

EU ministers, Abbas to study ways to back two-state solution
Extremist corpses poison life in Iraq’s Mosul
Protesters demanding jobs clash with police in Tunisian town
25,000 FSA fighters ‘support Turkish force in Syria’
Mahmoud Abbas to demand EU recognize Palestinian state: Senior official
France urges end to offensive against Kurdish militia
Latest News
EU ministers, Abbas to study ways to back two-state solution
Philippines raises Mayon volcano alert as hazardous eruption imminent
10 views
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar breaks Bollywood
213 views
US federal workers in limbo with government still shut down
71 views
Video: Dubai police officer pushes car off road to avoid more accidents
242 views
Oil slick from sunken Iranian tanker off China coast trebles in size
155 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR