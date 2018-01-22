  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Novak Djokovic admits he needs more time to recover after Melbourne defeat

Sports

Novak Djokovic admits he needs more time to recover after Melbourne defeat

ARAB NEWS |
A trainer works on the elbow of Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his fourth round match against South Korea's Chung Hyeon at the Australian Open. (AP)

Related Articles

LONDON: Novak Djokovic admitted he may need yet more time on the sidelines after he was stunned was stunned in straight sets by Hyeon Chung.
The 58th-ranked Chung relentlessly attacked Djokovic — who is playing his first tournament since Wimbledon because of an injured right elbow — in the 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 fourth-round win.
Djokovic, a five-time winner of the year’s first Grand Slam, played in great discomfort with a recurrence of his right elbow injury. And as if that was not bad enough he also appeared to be suffering from possible hip/groin problems.
And that left the former world No. 1 to contemplate another sustained stint out of action.
“Yeah, unfortunately, it’s not great. Kind of end of the first set it (elbow) started hurting more. So, yeah, I had to deal with it till the end of the match,” Djokovic said.
“Now I don’t know. I have to reassess everything with my team, medical team, coaches and everybody, scan it, see what the situation is like,” he added.
“In the last couple weeks I’ve played a lot of tennis. Let’s see what’s happening.”
Having only confirmed his appearance at the tournament a week before the first round making it as far as the fourth round does constitute some sort of success for the 30-year-old. The elbow injury had prevented him from hitting a shot in anger since last summer and he was at least able to take the positive out of the negative of an early exit.
“I have to say I’m very grateful I had the chance to play. I didn’t know if I’m going to play or not,” Djokovic said.
“So I played four matches here. It was a good tournament. It’s disappointing to go out in the fourth round. The circumstances are such I have to accept it. That’s the reality.
“It’s frustrating when you have that much time and you don’t heal properly. But it is what it is. There is some kind of a reason behind all of this.”
However, Djokovic was keen to stress that Chung more than deserved his win.
“I don’t want to talk about my injury tonight because then I’m taking away Chung’s victory, the credit that he deserves,” the Serb said.

Related Articles

Tags: Novak Djokovic tennis Australian Open Melbourne Grand Slam Australia

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 thrown into fresh doubt

LONDON: Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has been thrown into fresh doubt following new corruption...

Arsenal, United complete swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

LONDON: Manchester United have signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees...

Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 thrown into fresh doubt
Arsenal, United complete swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan
All according to Munro plan as New Zealand sinks Pakistan
Novak Djokovic admits he needs more time to recover after Melbourne defeat
Brazil midfielder Fred agrees to join Manchester City
Turki Al-Alshaikh: More Saudi stars will make move to Europe following loaning out of nine players to Spanish clubs
Latest News
US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push
Shoura wants Customs Dept. run as independent authority
3 views
Jeddah hospital honors Yemeni expat for 40 years of service
25 views
France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles
13 views
Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout
30 views
Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 thrown into fresh doubt
121 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR