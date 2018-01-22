Hamas MP rearrested by Israel: prisoners club

RAMALLAH: Israel rearrested a Palestinian parliamentarian from the Islamist movement Hamas on Monday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.Omar Abdul Razek, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, was arrested by Israeli forces in the town of Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank overnight, the prisoners club said in a statement.He was only released in November, it added.There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials, with the Shin Bet security agency denying they had made arrests overnight. The army declined to comment on specific cases.The Palestinian Legislative Council last held elections in 2006 and has not met fully since 2007 due to internal political disputes.Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008 and is considered a terrorist organization by the Jewish state, the United States and others.In total 12 members of the 132-member council are currently jailed by Israel, the Prisoners Club said.