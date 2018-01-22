  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas MP rearrested by Israel: prisoners club

Middle-East

Hamas MP rearrested by Israel: prisoners club

AFP |
An Israeli soldier fires teargas toward Palestinians during clashes following a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners in Nabi Saleh near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)

Related Articles

RAMALLAH: Israel rearrested a Palestinian parliamentarian from the Islamist movement Hamas on Monday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.
Omar Abdul Razek, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, was arrested by Israeli forces in the town of Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank overnight, the prisoners club said in a statement.
He was only released in November, it added.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials, with the Shin Bet security agency denying they had made arrests overnight. The army declined to comment on specific cases.
The Palestinian Legislative Council last held elections in 2006 and has not met fully since 2007 due to internal political disputes.
Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008 and is considered a terrorist organization by the Jewish state, the United States and others.
In total 12 members of the 132-member council are currently jailed by Israel, the Prisoners Club said.

Related Articles

Tags: Hamas Palestine Israel Middle East

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push

WASHINGTON: The US government’s aid chief, Mark Green, made an unannounced visit to Raqqa in Syria...

France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles

FACT: Trump has warned of a last chance for the worst nuclear deal ‘ever negotiated.’Britain,...

US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push
France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles
Abbas urges EU to ‘swiftly’ recognize state of Palestine
7 siblings perish in UAE house fire
Russia calls for diplomatic solution to Yemen conflict
US Embassy to move to Jerusalem by end of 2019, says Pence
Latest News
US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push
Shoura wants Customs Dept. run as independent authority
3 views
Jeddah hospital honors Yemeni expat for 40 years of service
25 views
France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles
13 views
Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout
30 views
Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 thrown into fresh doubt
121 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR