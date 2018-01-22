  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ecuador president Lenin Moreno calls Julian Assange a ‘problem’

World

Ecuador president Lenin Moreno calls Julian Assange a ‘problem’

AFP |
Julian Assange poses for a photo in an undisclosed location, in this undated picture obtained from social media. (Twitter / Julian Assange / via REUTERS)
QUITO: The president of Ecuador Lenin Moreno on Sunday described WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as an “inherited problem” that has created “more than a nuisance” for his government.
“We hope to have a positive result” on the issue, he said in an interview with television networks.
Earlier this month, Ecuador announced it had granted citizenship to Assange, in an unsuccessful attempt to provide him with diplomatic immunity and usher him out of its London embassy without the threat of arrest by Britain.
Moreno said his country was continuing to seek mediation involving “important people,” without specifying whom he meant.
Assange fled to the embassy in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden for alleged sex crimes, which he denies, and has remained in the building ever since.
Sweden later shelved its investigation, but Assange faces arrest by British authorities for fleeing justice in the Swedish case.
He fears British authorities will then allow his extradition to the United States where he is wanted for publication by WikiLeaks of classified information in 2010.
The WikiLeaks founder has strained the patience of his hosts since taking up the offer of asylum made by then-president Rafael Correa in 2012.
He was publicly reprimanded for interfering in the 2016 US election after publishing hacked emails from the campaign team of Democrat Hillary Clinton.
More recently, he drew the ire of Correa’s successor, President Moreno, when he used Twitter to pump out messages of support for Catalonia’s independence drive.
Moreno was forced to respond to complaints from the Spanish government.
Commenting on the move to designate Assange a diplomat, Moreno said: “This would have been a good result, unfortunately, things did not turn out as the foreign ministry planned and so the problem still exists.”
Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa has confirmed that Ecuador will maintain the asylum granted to Assange by the government of former president Rafael Correa.
Tags: Julian Assange Ecuador London

Comments

MORE FROM World

Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout

BRUSSELS: Eurozone finance ministers approved a fresh cash injection for Greece on Monday to put...

US senators strike deal to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON: US senators struck a deal on Monday to lift a three-day government shutdown and try to...

Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout
US senators strike deal to end government shutdown
Macron hosts 140 CEOs in pre-Davos charm offensive
Greek, Macedonian leaders to meet despite protests
50 years after key Vietnam battles, Mattis seeks closer ties
Ecuador president Lenin Moreno calls Julian Assange a ‘problem’
Latest News
US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push
Shoura wants Customs Dept. run as independent authority
3 views
Jeddah hospital honors Yemeni expat for 40 years of service
25 views
France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles
13 views
Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout
30 views
Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 thrown into fresh doubt
121 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR