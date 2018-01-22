  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy to Yemen 'does not intend' to continue in post past February

Middle-East

Update

UN envoy to Yemen 'does not intend' to continue in post past February

ARAB NEWS
UN envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed will not continue in his post beyond the February expiration of his term. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

UNITED NATIONS: UN envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he does not intend to continue in his post after his term expires in February, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed expressed his sincere gratitude to the Secretary-General for his strong and resolute support for a political solution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, reaffirming his continued interaction with the Yemeni people, which has been facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.
"In this moment, his thoughts go first to the Yemeni people who are worn out by this conflict and are enduring one of the most devastating humanitarian crisis in the world," Dujarric said.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed also stressed that he will "remain committed" to seeking an end to the violence in Yemen and finding a political solution to its crisis that meets the "legitimate aspirations" of the Yemeni people through diplomatic efforts until his replacement takes over.

 

Related Articles

Tags: Yemen UN UN envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push

WASHINGTON: The US government’s aid chief, Mark Green, made an unannounced visit to Raqqa in Syria...

France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles

FACT: Trump has warned of a last chance for the worst nuclear deal ‘ever negotiated.’Britain,...

US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push
France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles
Abbas urges EU to ‘swiftly’ recognize state of Palestine
7 siblings perish in UAE house fire
Russia calls for diplomatic solution to Yemen conflict
US Embassy to move to Jerusalem by end of 2019, says Pence
Latest News
US aid chief visits Raqqa amid stabilization push
Shoura wants Customs Dept. run as independent authority
3 views
Jeddah hospital honors Yemeni expat for 40 years of service
25 views
France says Iran not respecting UN text on ballistic missiles
13 views
Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout
30 views
Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 thrown into fresh doubt
121 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR