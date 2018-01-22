UN envoy to Yemen 'does not intend' to continue in post past February

UNITED NATIONS: UN envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he does not intend to continue in his post after his term expires in February, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.Ould Cheikh Ahmed expressed his sincere gratitude to the Secretary-General for his strong and resolute support for a political solution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, reaffirming his continued interaction with the Yemeni people, which has been facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world."In this moment, his thoughts go first to the Yemeni people who are worn out by this conflict and are enduring one of the most devastating humanitarian crisis in the world," Dujarric said.Ould Cheikh Ahmed also stressed that he will "remain committed" to seeking an end to the violence in Yemen and finding a political solution to its crisis that meets the "legitimate aspirations" of the Yemeni people through diplomatic efforts until his replacement takes over.