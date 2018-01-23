Alesayi Motors launches Mitsubishi Attrage in Saudi Arabia

Alesayi Motors, official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Saudi Arabia, recently hosted a ceremony to launch the Mitsubishi Attrage, the new compact sedan. The event was held in the presence of Masahiko Takahashi, president of Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa FZE (MMMEA).

“The Mitsubishi Attrage is a compact eco-friendly car, currently manufactured at the Mitsubishi Motors operation in Thailand. Along with its very lightweight components and distinguished design, it boasts a frugal and efficient performance, which amounts to a combined class-leading fuel consumption of 22km/L,” said Bandar Saeed Alesayi, CEO of Alesayi Motors.

“Thanks to its distinctive features in the compact car range, the new Attrage is aptly positioned to achieve unprecedented success in the Saudi market for consumers looking to buy a car with such high-quality specifications under the Mitsubishi brand,” he added.

The Attrage features a short nose, which delivers an outstanding forward field of view; it also enjoys superior maneuverability, with a class leading minimum turning radius of 4.8 meters making it easy to make U-turns and cut corners on tight and narrow road conditions.

Takahashi said: “The new Attrage’s lightweight and solid RISE body constructed with high tensile steel enhances driving safety, by effectively absorbing and dispersing crash energy. Power comes from a responsive 1.2-liter three-cylinder MIVEC petrol engine that produces 78 hp, which is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox or an automatic continuously variable transmission, which maintains optimal rpm for high performance and fuel economy, with a top speed of 170 km/hr.”

Mitsubishi celebrates its centennial year as being the first Japanese automotive brand having introduced its first mass-production car in Japanese history in 1917.

Throughout its history, the company has developed new technologies and tapped into different fields.

The Mitsubishi Pajero scored its first win at the Paris-Dakar World Rally in 1982, which allowed the company to play an instrumental role in shaping the global trend toward sports cars and to enhance driving pleasure with high-performance vehicles including SUVs.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Takahashi lauded Alesayi Motors’ efforts to enhance consumers’ confidence in Mitsubishi vehicles in the Saudi market.