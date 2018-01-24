  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US drone kills 2 militants from Haqqani network in Pakistan

World

US drone kills 2 militants from Haqqani network in Pakistan

By HUSSAIN AFZAL | AP |
A US drone. (Shah Marai/AFP)

Related Articles

PARACHINAR, Pakistan: Pakistani officials and police say two missiles fired from a US drone have struck a home near the Afghan border, killing two militants from the Haqqani network.
Local police chief Ameer Zaman Khan says Wednesday’s strike took place in Dapa Mamuzai village near Pakistan’s Kurram tribal region.
Two intelligence officials identified the slain militants as commander Ahsanullah and Nasir Mehsud. They say the men were from the Haqqani network of the Afghan Taliban.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media because of the sensitive nature of the issue.
Pakistan considers US drone strikes a violation of its sovereignty, while the US accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens for militants.
Pakistan denies the charge, saying it acts against militants without discrimination.

Related Articles

Tags: Pakistan Taliban United States

Comments

MORE FROM World

Spanish ‘militant sympathizer’ arrested in the Philippines

MANILA: Troops in the southern Philippines have arrested a Spanish man carrying grenades and bomb-...

UN calls on Myanmar for unhindered access to Rohingya camps

MAUNGDAW, Myanmar: The UN on Wednesday called on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to...

Spanish ‘militant sympathizer’ arrested in the Philippines
UN calls on Myanmar for unhindered access to Rohingya camps
Malaysian makeover: 92-year old Mahathir woos millennials in political comeback
Militants storm Save the Children aid group office in Afghanistan
Southeast Asia leaders head to Delhi to celebrate India ties
Fresh hope Flight MH370 aircraft to be found within a month
Latest News
Iraq seeks aid to rebuild after Daesh, but donors could be wary
1 views
IMF’s Lagarde urges action to improve prospects for EU youth
40 views
Saudi embassy in Washington hosts all-women art show
16 views
Qatar Airways to comply with TSA’s tougher cargo screening
105 views
Spanish ‘militant sympathizer’ arrested in the Philippines
151 views
Black box for sunken tanker Sanchi opened: Iranian media
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR