Sports

Stephen Curry, Warriors use big second half to beat Knicks

AP |
State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, right, drives against New York Knicks center Enes Kanter during the third quarter of their NBA at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Knicks 123-112. (USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, California: Kevin Durant mouthed off to official James Williams, got tossed late and might have cost himself another assist during a career night of dishing out the ball.
“I told him he was wrong,” Durant said afterward of arguing with Williams in the first half over a carry.
Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter to go with seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used a big second half to beat the New York Knicks 123-112 on Tuesday night.
Durant added 14 points, a career-high 14 assists and two blocks before his ejection with 2:50 left for a second technical. Zaza Pachulia added 13 points in Golden State’s seventh straight victory in the series.
“Second half, his whole thing was like he’s trying to get me. ... He was searching for me, he’s looking to try to tech me up to get me back because he’s still got his feelings hurt from the first half,” Durant said. “That’s what’s been going on around the league the whole year, a bunch of that.”
Curry made 8 of 15 from deep while sporting sneakers featuring the faces of his daughters Riley and Ryan and the message “I can do all things.”
The Warriors bounced back from Saturday’s eight-point defeat at Houston to improve to 10-0 following a loss this season.
Michael Beasley scored 21 points and Courtney Lee contributed 20 as New York lost for the third time in four games and sixth in eight.
“We got lucky a little bit in the first half,” Lee said. “They were missing a lot of opens shots, and then in the second half those shots that they were missing went down and we weren’t able to get stops and get out and convert on those opportunities.”
The Warriors opened the third on a 16-9 burst to lead for the first time all night, then went on to score 100 or more points for a 14th straight game.
Draymond Green had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Warriors.
Curry and Thompson shot a combined 4 for 16 in the first half, including 2 of 10 on 3s, before Curry found his stroke and wound up 9 for 19 overall in his 14th 30-point performance of the season. Thompson struggled to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point tries.
The Knicks made 11 of their initial 20 shots while the Warriors began 8 of 18 and 1 for 8 from behind the arc to fall behind 29-19 — Curry missed four of his first five field goals.
Andre Iguodala, who had dealt with a bruised left calf that kept him out the previous two games, returned to the Warriors rotation and scored five points in 20 minutes off the bench.
Green and Thompson were named All-Star reserves, joining Curry — a captain — and Durant.
The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to have four All-Stars in back-to-back seasons. It will be the ninth time in NBA history that a team has had four All-Stars play in the game.
“For us to all go is pretty special,” Thompson said. “First time in NBA history to have four guys go two years in a row is incredible.”
Golden State had the same four All-Stars a year ago.
“I’m proud of them, amazing to have four All-Stars two years in a row,” Kerr said. “We’re obviously really lucky to have these guys all together at once on the roster. What I love is they’re so unselfish, they play together so well. That’s why they’re all All-Stars. It wouldn’t work if they were selfish and looking for their own shot, looking for their own points.”

Comments

