  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • India to inject nearly $14 billion into banks as part of recapitalization plan this year

Business & Economy

India to inject nearly $14 billion into banks as part of recapitalization plan this year

REUTERS |
IDBI Bank, the lender with the highest stressed-loan ratio, will get the biggest chunk of 106.1 billion rupees. (Reuters)

Related Articles

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India on Wednesday unveiled details of a recapitalization plan, pledging to inject nearly $14 billion into twenty lenders this fiscal year, in a bid to boost lending in the economy and help tackle a record bad debt problem.
The lenders, majority-owned by the government, have more than two-thirds of India’s banking assets. They also account for most of the record $150 billion in bad loans, which have choked credit growth after years of profligate lending.
“All public sector banks will be adequately capitalized and enabled to serve people and support inclusive growth,” said India’s top banking bureaucrat, Rajeev Kumar.
The finance ministry will raise 800 billion rupees through recapitalization bonds, and provide 81.4 billion from its budget to recapitalize the banks, Kumar said.
Total recapitalization will cross 1 trillion rupees this year, including funds raised from sales of shares to external investors, he said.
That is part of a larger two-year 2.11-trillion-rupee ($33.1 billion) recapitalization plan announced last October. Of the total, 1.35 trillion rupees are to be raised via recapitalization bonds, while the banks themselves will raise another 580 billion from share sales.
From recapitalization bonds and budgetary allocations IDBI Bank, the lender with the highest stressed-loan ratio, will get the biggest chunk of 106.1 billion rupees.
Other banks with high levels of soured debt — Bank of India and UCO Bank — will get 92.32 billion rupees and 65.07 billion, respectively.
Top lender State Bank of India will get 88 billion rupees, while second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank will get 54.73 billion.

Related Articles

Tags: banking India

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia outlines digital vision in Davos

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's minister for communications and information technology has outlined the...

Saudi Arabian regulator asked to study local market impact of Aramco IPO

RIYADH: An advisory council to Saudi Arabia's government has asked the securities regulator to...

Saudi Arabia outlines digital vision in Davos
Saudi Arabian regulator asked to study local market impact of Aramco IPO
Etihad grounds 5 cargo planes, pilots asked to take unpaid leave
India to inject nearly $14 billion into banks as part of recapitalization plan this year
UK employment surges to record high
Oil prices ease as US crude inventories rise unexpectedly
Latest News
Saudi Arabia outlines digital vision in Davos
Special
Daesh propaganda output slashed in 2017
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
22 views
Macron declares ‘France is back’
29 views
Special
Afrin offensive tests US alliance with Turkey
21 views
Merkel warns ‘protectionism not the answer’ to world problems
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR