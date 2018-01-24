Trump to highlight Iranian influence at Davos

LONDON: The US President Donald Trump will raise the need to address Iran’s mounting influence in the Middle East at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

White House officials confirmed that Trump will meet with world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May when he arrives at the forum on Thursday.

He is also due to deliver a key note speech on Friday before flying back to the US later in the day.

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump will “reiterate America’s strong commitment to Israel and efforts to reduce Iran’s influence in the Middle East and ways to achieve lasting peace,” White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said.

Trump has been outspoken in his criticism of the Iranian regime, tweeting his support for protesters during demonstrations taking place across Iran in December and January.

On Dec 31 he tweeted: “Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!”

He is also determined to overturn the Iran nuclear deal and will raise the issue with Theresa May during their meeting at the forum.

Trump believes the nuclear deal, which was the signature foreign policy of the Obama administration, was too lenient and has called for new sanctions to be imposed on Iran.

On Jan 1, the president tweeted: “Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

After flying in overnight on Wednesday, Trump will conclude a busy day of meetings by hosting a dinner for European executives on Thursday night.

“The attendees run companies that have sizeable footprints in the United States. They have invested in our economy, we want them to continue to do so and encourage others to join them,” said White House senior economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Part of his focus at the forum, which runs from Jan 23 to 26, will be to promote investment opportunities in the US and encourage global companies to take advantage of the corporate tax cuts he has implemented since taking office a year ago.