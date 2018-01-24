  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Enrique Iglesias sues label over streaming revenue

Lifestyle

Enrique Iglesias sues label over streaming revenue

AFP |
In this 2017 file photo, Enrique Iglesias accepts the artist of the year award at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Iglesias is suing Universal Music Group in a dispute over how much he is paid for songs played on streaming music services. (AP)

Related Articles

MIAMI: Pop star Enrique Iglesias on Wednesday accused his former label Universal of short-changing artists while benefitting from the soaring growth of streaming as he filed a lawsuit for breach of contract.
“Universal has been systematically underpaying Iglesias’ streaming royalties by calculating those royalties at a small fraction of the contractually required 50 percent royalty rate,” said the lawsuit filed in Miami, where Iglesias lives.
The lawsuit alleged that the 42-year-old heartthrob has lost millions of dollars “even though Iglesias has generated sales of a magnitude rarely attained in the music industry.”
Iglesias said that the Universal Music Group, which is the world’s largest record label conglomerate, refused his requests to inspect its records.
The son of legendary Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias, Enrique has achieved a booming international career with his fusion of ballads, reggaeton and pop as well as his on-stage sex appeal.
He is among the few artists to achieve major hits in both Spanish and English, scoring major success with songs such as “Hero,” “Tonight (I’m Loving You)” and “Be With You.”
The boom in on-demand streaming services such as Spotify has rapidly transformed the music business, bringing solid growth to the industry for the first time in two decades.
Many artists have complained that they see little of the money, although they have generally aimed their fire at streaming companies rather than their own labels.
Universal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Iglesias bolted Universal in 2015 when he signed to rival Sony Music.
James Sammataro, a lawyer for Iglesias, said that Universal had reaped profits at the expense of artists.
“Universal has wrongly insisted that artists like Enrique be paid for streams in the same manner as they are paid for physical records despite the fact that none of the attendant costs (production, distribution, inventory, losses) actually exist in the digital world,” Sammataro said.
“Artists, producers and songwriters should benefit from the reduced costs of streaming, not have their musical works spin unwarranted profits,” he said.
The complaint relates in part to streams of Iglesias’ 2014 album “Sex and Love” which features the hit “Bailando,” which won three Latin Grammy Awards and was that year’s most played song in both Mexico and Spain.

Related Articles

Tags: Music Enrique Iglesias Streaming Downloads

Comments

MORE FROM Lifestyle

Celebrity divorce lawyer launches site to simplify breakups

LOS ANGELES: For years, Laura Wasser has been one of the go-to divorce attorneys when Hollywood...

Hindu queen film ‘Padmaavat’ opens in India amid violence threats

NEW DELHI: Thousands of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India on Thursday amid threats...

Celebrity divorce lawyer launches site to simplify breakups
Hindu queen film ‘Padmaavat’ opens in India amid violence threats
6th woman alleges rape by Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons
Heart attack risk high with one cigarette a day: study
Check out the world’s tallest camel
Enrique Iglesias sues label over streaming revenue
Latest News
Celebrity divorce lawyer launches site to simplify breakups
First major title, top rank at stake in Australian Open women’s final
6 views
Insurers expect only £31 million in payouts to Carillion suppliers
16 views
Qatar in talks to buy Russia’s S-400 systems — Tass
124 views
Hindu queen film ‘Padmaavat’ opens in India amid violence threats
126 views
North Korea planning military event on eve of Pyeongchang Games
102 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR