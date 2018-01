RIYADH: The tallest camel in the world attracted the attention of visitors to the King Abdul Aziz Festival for Camels in its second edition, which is being held in the Sayaheed in the southern part of Ad Dahna desert around Riyadh.The six-year-old camel is about three meters long, and from the top of the shoulder, it is 2.4 meters tall.The tallest camel display was one of the activities of rare camels in the festival, which included the shortest camel, two-hump camels, and two-color camels.The King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival has been dedicated to presenting camel heritage and educating visitors about names and colors of camels, as well as everything related to this animal.