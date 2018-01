JEDDAH: Former Premier League and Champions League referee Mark Clattenburg stopped a Saudi Arabian cup match out of respect for the Muslim call to prayer, according to reports — and received praise on social media from football fans in the Kingdom.In a match in between Al-Feiha and Al-Fateh on Wednesday at the King Salman Sport City Stadium, Clattenburg halted the action when the Adhan sounded from nearby mosques.The game was into the fifth minute of extra time when he stopped the game with the teams level at 1-1. When the match resumed, Al-Feiha scored their second goal in the 118th minute to reach the quarterfinals.His actions brought about positive feedback on social media across the Middle East and beyond.