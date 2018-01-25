Former Saudi Arabia boss Bert van Marwijk lands Australia job

LONDON: Former Saudi Arabia boss Bert van Marwijk has been tipped to achieve “great things” with Australia after he was given the job to lead the Socceroos at the World Cup, following Ange Postecoglou’s sudden departure.The Dutchman was the mastermind behind Saudi Arabia’s march to their first World Cup since 2006, a memorable 1-0 win over Japan last September confirming the Green Falcons’ flight to this summer’s showpiece in Russia.But soon after that match Van Marwijk and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation were unable to agree on a new contract and the 65-year-old left.The new job means he will be at the tournament, with local media reporting he will be paid just over $810,000 for a five-month contract.“This is a great result for Australian football,” Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy said in a statement.“He knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same (World Cup qualifying) group. These experiences make him a compelling choice.“In Bert van Marwijk we have a manager who can achieve great things with this team.”The 65-year-old takes the reins after Postecoglou quit in November despite successfully guiding the Socceroos to the World Cup via the playoffs.