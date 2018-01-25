  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump’s Jerusalem move boosts Palestinian support for ‘armed struggle’: Poll

Middle-East

Trump’s Jerusalem move boosts Palestinian support for ‘armed struggle’: Poll

AFP |
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital led to a spike in Palestinian support for “armed struggle,” a poll suggested Thursday.
Nearly twice as many Palestinians said they supported “armed struggle” against Israel compared with an identical survey six months previously, while there was also a fall in support for the two-state solution, the joint Israeli and Palestinian poll found.
The poll of 1,270 Palestinians across east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza was conducted in the days after Trump’s December 6 declaration that he would move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognize the city as Israel’s capital.
Palestinians see at least the east of the city as the capital of their future state, and the announcement set off street protests and diplomatic fury.
Given four options for their preference for the next step for Palestinian-Israeli relations, 38.4 percent of Palestinians favored waging an armed struggle, the most popular single answer and compared with only 26.2 percent who called for reaching a peace agreement.
The same poll in June found 21 percent support for armed struggle, while 45 percent backed a peace agreement.
Khalil Shikaki, from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and one of the report’s authors, said there had also been significant declines in Palestinian support for a peace process and compromise as well as in the popularity of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
“There is absolutely no doubt that the Trump statement was the fundamental cause.”
Dahlia Scheindlin from the Tami Steinmetz Center at Tel Aviv University, another report author, said that she expected the support for militancy could fall in the coming months if tension subsides.

Related Articles

Tags: Donald Trump Jerusalem Palestinian support Poll

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UAE ministers: Empowering women is basis of successful society

DAVOS: A society’s success depends on empowering women and achieving gender equality in the...

Syrian Kurds won’t attend Russia’s Sochi congress, says official

BEIRUT/VIENNA: Syria’s main Kurdish groups will not go to a Syrian peace congress in Russia and...

UAE ministers: Empowering women is basis of successful society
Syrian Kurds won’t attend Russia’s Sochi congress, says official
Turkey to US: End support for YPG or risk confrontation
Qatar in talks to buy Russia’s S-400 systems
Aid groups slam US for withholding Palestinian refugee funds
Israel official doubted Palestinian protest icon, her family
Latest News
Special
Prince Turki tells Davos: ‘Corruption is a disease that has to be rooted out’
UAE ministers: Empowering women is basis of successful society
169 Russian athletes ‘approved’ for Pyeongchang: Russian Olympic official
10 views
Moscow: 1,600 invited to Syria peace congress in Russia
34 views
Syrian Kurds won’t attend Russia’s Sochi congress, says official
9 views
India edge ahead of South Africa on difficult Johannesburg pitch
24 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR