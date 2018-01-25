SAFF chief Adel Ezzat calls on Saudi Arabia to make history at the World Cup

DUBAI: The head of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Adel Ezzat has called on the Green Falcons to go to the World Cup and make the country proud this summer.Ezzat rallied Saudi Arabia fans to stand behind the players and the coaching staff as they look to mark the side’s return to football’s top table in style with progress through to the knockout stages in Russia.It is the first time the Green Falcons have made it to the showpiece since 2006 and this summer they find themselves in Group A, set to face the hosts, Uruguay and Egypt. Saudi Arabia last made it through the group stages in 1994 when they eventually lost to Sweden in the second round, and Ezzat is hopeful Juan Antonio Pizzi’s players can enjoy some success in Russia.“This is a crucial period in the history of Saudi football, we are ready to take on the challenge and everyone in the team wants to write a new history for Saudi Arabia at the World Cup,” said Ezzat, speaking to the SAFF’s Twitter channel.“The players need all the support they can get from media and fans. We urge fans to travel to Russia in numbers, and we will do our best to make sure tickets are available.”In the side’s bid to put in a good performance at the tournament, a thorough preparation plan has been put in place.The squad is halfway through a week-long training camp in Riyadh, the first stage of a five-month program set up by the SAFF and the coach following confirmation of the Green Falcons’ World Cup opponents in December’s draw.The General Sport Authority spared no expense in setting up friendlies against some of the world’s best sides, including Belgium, Italy and world champions Germany. And Ezzat lauded the support and called on the players to put their heads down, work hard and give the country reason to cheer.“We enjoy all the support we need from the General Sport Authority and its president Turki Al-AlShaikh,” Ezzat said. “We have a world-class, 13-member coaching team, so all that remains is for everyone to work hard and show their commitment to the detailed program designed by the coach.”Pizzi’s debut as Saudi Arabia boss will be on Feb. 27 when the team travel to Basra to face neighbors Iraq. The clash will not count as an official match, as it does not fall on a FIFA calendar day. Ezzat explained that playing and training beyond FIFA days is part of the strategy as the side aims to hit top form in the summer.“We play eight matches in this five-stage program. In between, the players will go back to their clubs, and Pizzi will be watching them, but also watching other players who could also be called up.”GREEN FALCONS’ SHOWPIECE STRATEGYSaudi Arabia are set to play at least six friendlies in the run up to the World Cup.IRAQ — Feb. 27UKRAINE — Mar. 23BELGIUM — Mar. 28ITALY — May 28PERU — June 3GERMANY — June 8