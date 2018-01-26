Pakistan dismisses claim murder suspect linked to porn ring

LAHORE: A government spokesman has dismissed a journalist’s claim as “baseless” that a suspect arrested in the slaying of eight girls was linked to a child-porn network.Malik Ahmed Khan said Friday investigators found no bank accounts linked to multiple killing suspect Mohammad Imran, who was arrested in connection with this month’s rape and killing of 7-year-old Zainab Ansari.Khan said the probe of Imran was launched on orders from Pakistan’s chief justice, who wanted investigators to look into TV journalist Shahid Masood’s claims. The Karachi-based journalist insisted before the court Thursday that Imran could be part of a gang that supplied porn videos of children to an international network.Khan said the journalist’s claim was “baseless and concocted.”